In BJR’s latest technical video, team owner Brad Jones showcases where the pre-season Supra builds have reached.

The three cars have now hit the ‘roller’ stage which effectively means they are capable of sitting on the ground on their own wheels.

They now feature the majority of the Supra panels with BJR itself working on the rear bars in its own composites shop.

Other parts, such as the windscreens and the dash, are yet to arrive.

Work on the 5.2-litre Toyota 2UR-GSE V8 engine is ongoing between homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United and Supercars.

BJR is building two brand new Supras for Andre Heimgartner and new signing Cam Hill, while Macauley Jones will race a Camaro that has been converted to a Supra.

Heimgartner and Jones have both cut laps in WAU’s prototype Supra.

Watch the full BJR video below.