The Albury-based squad will field Supras for André Heimgartner, Macauley Jones and recruit Cam Hill, while the SCT Motorsport entry has shifted to Triple Eight.

BJR has moved highly respected engineer veteran Phil Keed, who previously ran Bryce Fullwood in the #14 entry, onto Heimgartner’s #8 car this season.

Heimgartner’s former engineer Tony Woodward has left BJR after 11 years, joining the Blanchard Racing Team as engineering manager and engineer to James Golding.

Back at BJR, Keed’s place on the now Hill-driven #14 will be taken by Jason Bonney, who steps up from data engineer duties.

Randall Chua has been promoted from data to race engineer on Macauley Jones’ machine, swapping places with Paul Scalzo.

Scalzo remains head of engineering across the three cars, while Julian Stannard – who previously ran the SCT car – is now in a performance engineer role.

Team owner Brad Jones noted the internal promotions as being part of the BJR ethos.

“We had a need to restructure our engineering department coming into 2026, obviously with going down to three cars and then developing the Toyota program in our team,” he said.

“I think what we’ve achieved with this restructure is playing into our strengths.

“We have a lot of fire power in this team and I have the confidence that they can achieve the goals we’re mapping out.

“I have a lot of belief in giving people the opportunities and presenting pathways through our team, and both Jason and Randall have proven themselves countless times.

“They’re both not only capable but highly skilled and have worked incredibly hard for our team. I’m excited to see what Jase and Randy can do.”

BJR is currently under the pump readying its three Toyotas for the new season, having committed to joining homologation team Walkinshaw TWG in the new venture.

“This is a massive year for our team. I can’t overstate that,” added Jones.

“We all feel the pressure but that’s when our crew does their best work. I’m so proud of how this Toyota project is coming along and can’t wait to get racing.”