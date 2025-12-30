The Tickford Racing ace made a stunning start to the 2025 season with a clean sweep at Sydney Motorsport Park that left him as the clear favourite for the title.

He was winless from the season opener onwards, though, and despite making Finals was never truly a factor in the fight for the crown.

How did such a spectacular start turn into an unspectacular season? Waters opens up about his fortunes in the latest episode of the KTM Summer Grill.

He also talks through the new ownership at Tickford and reveals why he finally made a new multi-year commitment to both the team and Supercars itself.