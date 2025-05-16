Supercars is still working through an exhaustive global search for a new leader following a March announcement that Shane Howard will move into a motorsport role with owner RACE.

Howard, who has worked at Supercars for over two decades, took over as CEO following the sudden departure of Sean Seamer in 2022.

That followed RACE’s acquisition of the Supercars business from private equity firm Archer Capital and the teams the previous year.

While Howard is a highly respected veteran of the industry, a desire for a more dynamic, public-facing leader has led to calls for Warburton’s return.

Those expressing support for Warburton, who Speedcafe understands is among a short-list of candidates, include multiple team bosses who benefited from his efforts the last time around.

An energetic dealmaker with a reputation for getting things done, Warburton led Supercars from mid-2013 to the end of 2017.

While his biggest deal during that period – a six-year Fox Sports media rights agreement – was polarising among fans, it helped return financial stability and viability to teams.

After leaving Supercars he spent a period at advertising firm APN Outdoor, preparing it for a $1.2b takeover, before a five-year stint heading up Seven West Media.

Warburton is currently without a full-time role although has various interests and investments, including with photo sharing app Tinybeans and media strategy firm Boost Media.

It’s likely RACE would need to provide equity to Warburton for him to return, allowing the executive to reap the benefits of adding value to the business, as he did last time around.

Supercars is a significantly different business today to when Warburton left almost eight years ago, with RACE’s diverse mix of investors boasting contacts across the globe.

That has resulted in an extensive CEO search that could yet result in a left-field candidate filling the position, either from overseas or elsewhere within the Australian landscape.

Supercars is also looking to fill its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer positions following news that Tim Watsford and Cameron Price are moving on.