The flick spin issue was thrust into the spotlight on Sunday morning when Feeney was tipped into a spin at the first corner on the first lap.

He immediately drilled the throttle and cut a wild, tyre-smoking flick spin across the track.

That put him directly in the path of Cooper Murray and Zach Bates, who collected Feeney with all three cars taken out of the race with significant damage.

While Feeney later said he was comfortable with his actions, the flick spin had tongues wagging in the paddock, with a number of other drivers not impressed.

Remarkably, flick spins in front of oncoming traffic aren’t technically a breach of any current Supercars sporting rules.

Still, Baird is keen to discuss the matter with the driver group in the hope of eradicating the dangerous practice from Supercars.

“I guess it’s the new way of doing things,” Baird told Speedcafe.

“I was always taught, clutch in, brake and try and be as stationary as you can, as soon as you can.

“But the new thing of keeping the engine going is to just bury the throttle. It’s not a breach of a rule, and I’ll be very clear on that, but it’s something we need to discuss in the drivers’ briefing, especially for a Turn 1, Lap 1 incident.

“To create a curtain with the smoke, that magnified our problem and probably created a lot more damage than what we needed [at Albert Park].

“I’m not holding Broc directly accountable for that, because that’s the way they do things now. The younger generation do things slightly different.

“But it’s something that, as a category, we need to discuss.

“You can’t just create a new rule around it, but you can have the discussion and maybe discuss some better options. That might trigger people to do things slightly different.”

The last flick spin controversy was on the Gold Coast in 2023 when Scott Pye came across a recovering James Golding and hit the wall while taking evasive action.