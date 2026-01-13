The team has finally confirmed the open secret that D’Alberto has been retained to pair with rookie signing Rylan Gray.

It officially completes DJR”s Enduro Cup squad, with Todd Hazelwood continuing his winning partnership alongside star Brodie Kostecki.

D’Alberto’s 10th enduro campaign with DJR last year ended suddenly when he crashed the #17 entry shared with Will Davison at Forrest’s Elbow.

While DJR made the call just weeks after the lacklustre Bathurst to ditch Davison for 2026, D’Alberto has been retained to guide 19-year-old Gray.

“It’s fair to say 2025 was a disappointing one for me personally and I’m eager to turn things around in 2026 with Rylan,” said D’Alberto, who recently turned 40.

“We’ve all seen the pace that Rylan had in his Super2 Series win and what he was able to do in his various wildcard outings last year.

“There’s obviously a bit of an age gap between us but I know I will be able to use my experience to help him succeed across the course of this season.

“I’m so proud to be part of the Shell V-Power Racing Team and continue working with such an iconic team in the paddock.

“Being part of Dick Johnson Racing continues to be an honour and for this partnership to continue into its 11th year is something special to me.

“I can’t wait for the pre-season testing to begin and of course will be counting down the days until the Enduro Cup begins in September.”

The arrival of Gray marks the fifth different primary driver D’Alberto has paired with during his time at DJR/DJR Team Penske.

He co-drive with Scott Pye in 2016 before four-year spells with Fabian Coulthard and Anton De Pasquale, and the single campaign with Davison.

D’Alberto climbed the Bathurst podium following third-place finishes with Coulthard (2017) and De Pasquale (2023).

DJR executive Chairman Ryan Story AM is hoping his team can achieve more Enduro Cup success following victory for Kostecki and Hazelwood in last year’s Bend 500.

“Tony’s a great asset to the Shell V-Power Racing Team and we know that his experience, attitude and knowledge will be of huge benefit to all of us in 2026,” said Story.

“This year’s enduro driver line up across both cars gives us the best possible chance of achieving something special in 2026.

“The stability and experience of Tony combined with the raw talent of Rylan will be a thrill to watch, while Brodie and Todd are a proven, race-winning pairing who will be eager to add their name to more silverware this season.”

DJR is yet to confirm its car numbers for 2026, although it’s expected Kostecki will shift into the team’s famous #17 following the departure of Davison.