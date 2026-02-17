Dubbed Supercars: Road to Glory, the doco was commissioned by Supercars CEO James Warburton to capture the drama of the new format.

It was filmed and produced by Apatchie Media – the makers of the recent ‘Dark Horse’ doco on Erebus Motorsport.

Road to Glory consists of a single 80-minute episode, for which a series of trailers have been released by Supercars in recent weeks.

Its premiere via Amazon Prime is a first for the category, which holds broadcast rights deals with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

The Amazon subscription service offers a 30-day free trial.

Advertisements

News of the Amazon deal was revealed by Warburton during a season launch at NEP studios in Sydney in which he also revealed Fox Sports has green-lit a new weekly show, Motorsport 360.

A documentary charting Toyota’s entry into the Supercars Championship has also been rolled out this week in the lead-up to the Sydney 500.

The single-episode, 60-minute documentary titled ‘From Clay to Carbon’ is now available on Kayo Sports and will feature on Seven’s platforms from Saturday.