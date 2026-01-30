The agreement extends a control tyre arrangement that began in 2002 and was already scheduled to run through 2027.

Dunlop also continues as supplier to and naming rights backer of the Super2 Series – a role it has held since 2012.

The 2026 season opener is meanwhile being branded the Dunlop Sydney 500 to celebrate the partnership, with the free-to-enter opening day now dubbed ‘Dunlop Free Friday’.

Supercars’ extended agreement with Dunlop follows the sale of the tyre business from Goodyear to Sumitomo Rubber Industries last year.

Category CEO James Warburton welcomed the new deal.

“Dunlop has been a cornerstone of Supercars for more than 20 years, and this new agreement ensures that partnership continues well into the future,” Warburton said.

“We are delighted to see Dunlop’s continued support of Supercars and the Super2 Series, and are excited to introduce Dunlop Free Friday to kick off the 2026 season at the Dunlop Sydney 500.”

Dunlop Tyre Australia MD Koji Fukuhara added: “We are proud to continue our relationship with Supercars as the Official Tyre Sponsor and Supplier.

“This partnership allows us to showcase Dunlop’s reliability and performance on Australasia’s biggest racing stage while engaging fans through initiatives like Dunlop Free Friday and supporting future stars via the Dunlop Super2 Series.”

The Dunlop Sydney 500 will take place from February 20-22.