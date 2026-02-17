The Dare Iced Coffee Supra was unveiled at Sydney’s Circular Quay in the presence of keen onlookers and team partners alike.

The livery will be on board Hill’s Supra for eight of the 14 rounds of the 2026 Supercars season, including this weekend’s season-opening Dunlop Sydney 500.

Hill’s entry is the fifth and final Toyota Supra livery to be revealed for Sydney.

He joins BJR after spending his first three seasons in the Supercars Championship with Matt Stone Racing, taking a maiden race win last March at Albert Park.

“It’s pretty special to see the car unveiled for the first time. The Dare Racing Supra looks unreal, and it’s exciting to be starting this new chapter with Brad Jones Racing,” Hill said.

Advertisements

“Being involved in the Toyota program was a big part of my decision to join the team and we’ve seen a lot of positives so far in the development of the car.

“I’m so excited to get on track in the Dare Racing Supra, it’s a beast of a race car.

“Thank you to Dare for coming on board. I’m also incredibly thankful to ARCX and Panasonic Air Conditioning for their support.”

Hill has a history with the Toyota brand, having raced in the first two seasons of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, finishing third and second in the standings.

The Dare brand, owned by Bega Group, made appearances on BJR’s Super2 entry of Cody Gillis throughout 2025, and this year makes the step up to the main game.

The Dare Racing Supra hits the track for the first time on Wednesday and Thursday February 18 and 19 for the Supercars pre-season test, ahead of the Dunlop Sydney 500 from February 20-22.