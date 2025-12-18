Ford Australia has today named Fadi Mawal as its new President and CEO, set to take the reins from Andrew Birkic.

Birkic will transition to the role of Vice President, Sales and Service, Ford International Markets Group following a five-year stint leading Ford Australia.

That period has included significant investment from Ford in Australian motorsport, including the establishment of a small in-house department for its racing efforts in 2022.

Mawal is a 31-year Ford veteran having joined the company in the early 1990s as a forklift driver.

His most recent role has been as Chief Financial Officer, Ford International Markets Group, based in Bangkok.

“I am thrilled to welcome Fadi to the role of President and CEO, Australia and New Zealand,” said Jeff Marentic, President of Ford International Markets Group.

“His breadth of experience in leadership roles across the business positions him exceptionally well for this new challenge.

“I also want to acknowledge Andrew in his new expanded role and look forward to collaborating with both of them to drive strong results for Australia and the region.”

Ford is heavily represented in the Supercars Championship and will launch its one-make Mustang Cup in Australia next year.

Its local GT efforts are set to be headlined by an attack on the Bathurst 12 Hour, while other engagements include the Finke Desert Race.

Toyota Australia meanwhile recently announced a sideways move for Sean Hanley, who has been the driving force behind the marque’s long awaited move into Supercars.

Hanley, currently Vice President National Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, will become a Senior Executive Advisor.

He will remain director and Board Member of Revolution Software Services in a part-time capacity.

Hanley is also expected to continue to front the Supercars entry, which will involve five Surpas tackling the 2026 championship through Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing.

Toyota’s Australian motorsport involvement also includes the one-make GR Cup and Scholarship Series, as well as a Neal Bates-run Australian Rally Championship campaign.