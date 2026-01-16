McLeod, 21, has been inducted into the 14-driver program following a sensational winning appearance in the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational last June.

The grandson of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter McLeod made the one-off appearance amid a promising second season in the Super2 Series aboard a Kelly Racing Mustang.

“We have been keeping a very close eye on Cameron’s progress for a while now,” said a Ford spokesperson.

“He possesses that rare combination of raw speed and a mature racing brain.

“By bringing him into our Driver Development Team, we’re giving him the keys to our global resources, top-tier engineering, and mentorship that will help him transition into a world-class professional.”

While no racing program has been set, previous development drivers have been provided opportunities in the Mustang Challenge and Cup programs, as well as GT4 racing.

McLeod is yet to confirm whether he will return to the Super2 Series this year following Kelly Racing’s decision to exit the category.