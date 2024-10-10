A truck carrying seven examples of the units featuring the GT3-specification Coyote crankshafts arrived in the paddock at approximately 7am.

A second batch of the engines is expected to arrive later today, ensuring all 10 Mustangs have access to an upgraded unit.

The engines were dispatched from Queensland following a global effort by supplier Motorsport Powertrains and Ford Performance in the wake of failures at Sandown.

It’s understood the first batch was distributed in championship order.

Teams that already have their new engines have the option of fitting the motors for practice or sticking with the rebuilt units that they arrived at the track with.

Dick Johnson Racing, which is in control of the Ford engine program through Motorsport Powertrains, immediately began fitting an engine to run in Practice 1.

Opening practice will take place from 1:20pm.