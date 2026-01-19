Casey was an instrumental figure in Supercars management across two seperate stints with the series.

He initially joined the series after working for the likes of the National Broadband Network and Vodafone, holding key marketing and sales roles for a number of years.

Casey also had a stint as the Bathurst 12 Hour’s event director and was involved in the instigation of the initial SuperUtes category.

He then left Supercars for a short stint at Foxtel in 2019 before returning as the lead on the Gen3 program ahead of another departure in 2021.

“John was an amazing colleague and friend who worked on a huge number of landmark Supercars projects in an incredibly unique way,” said Supercars Chief Executive James Warburton.

“JC was energetic, a good operator and an even better human, husband and father. His passion for the sport and his ability to connect with people were truly special and his legacy will be felt across the Supercars community for years to come.”

A full statement on behalf of Supercars read: “Supercars is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Casey, a respected former executive whose leadership, passion and strategic vision helped shape some of the sport’s most important modern achievements.

“John was a senior member of Supercars’ leadership team, serving in key roles including Supercars’ Director of Marketing and Director of the Bathurst 12 Hour, where the event experienced significant growth under his guidance.

“He also played an instrumental role in the early planning phases of Supercars’ Gen3 formula, which has produced thrilling racing for fans across the continent and the globe since its debut.

“Casey’s influence can be seen across landmark initiatives that strengthened Supercars’ brand, broadened its reach and helped position the category for future generations of fans.

“John’s contribution to the sport extended far beyond his job titles. His creativity, commitment to growth and care for the sport made him a respected and influential figure in the paddock.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and by the entire Supercars family.

“Our thoughts are with John’s wife, family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”