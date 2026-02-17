The project has been in the works for some time with outgoing Supercars caller Mark Skaife expected to be the figurehead of what has been dubbed Motorsport 360.

Fox Sports is understood to have agreed to a 43-week run for the show, which will focus on – but not necessarily be limited to – the major motorsport codes in the Fox family, Supercars and F1.

While the show has been championed by Supercars CEO James Warburton it will be produced independently of Supercars Media in a bid to ensure complete freedom of opinions.

Should the format follow the ‘360’ concept as expected, Skaife would be joined by a yet-to-be-named host and a rotating cast of voices from within the sport including drivers, journalists and more.

According to Warburton, the commitment to a magazine-style show from Fox Sports is a step towards Supercars’ goal of firming itself as Australia’s number three sport behind the AFL and NRL.

Advertisements

“Our focus is on entrainment beyond motorsport [events] and getting to that number three position,” he said at a pre-season media briefing in Sydney today.

“Kayo [and] Fox Sports have committed to 43 weeks of Motorsport 360, in the same format of NRL and AFL 360.

“[It is] absolutely huge for our sport in terms of the cadence of weekly content, which looks at the whole of motorsport. Supercars, of course, will feature prominently, and Fox Sports will make its relevant announcements coming through that.”

It is expected that the show will premiere in the week leading into the Australian Grand Prix, although that is yet to be confirmed by Fox Sports.