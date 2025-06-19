Triple Eight has pulled the covers off its Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros ahead of opening practice on Friday.

The benchmark squad has gone all-out with its indigenous look, which the team detailed in a short social media post.

“Pulling the covers back on our 2025 Indigenous Livery, with artwork created by Clontarf Foundation Taminmin College Year 12 student, Christopher Brumby,” it read.

“The design proudly reflects the Northern Territory’s rich cultural landscapes and the importance of unity, respect, and knowledge-sharing – both on and off the track.”

The team’s photos also showed a sneak peek of the only indigenous colours yet to be unveiled, with a white Penrite Racing Mustang visible in pit lane, below.