Walls has joined the championship via the SCT Motorsport Teams Racing Charter, which is now being run by Triple Eight with backing from his family’s Objective Racing.

The former Porsche Carrera Cup and Super2 Series star completed a shakedown of the #11 Objective Mustang at Queensland Raceway on Monday before returning for a full rookie test run on Tuesday.

While not the first time driving Gen3 machinery, having completed an evaluation day and ride days with Triple Eight during 2025, the rookie still took the opportunity to log as many laps as possible.

“It’s been a really productive day. with all the Triple Eight crew and the Objective Mustang,” Walls told Speedcafe.

“For the most part, we’ve done heaps of laps, tried heaps of different things and just learned a lot.”

Walls notably did not contest the final Super2 round at Adelaide in 2025 due to a crash in practice.

“[I’m] getting back in the groove of being in a Supercar, it’s been a while for me. I wouldn’t really count Adelaide as a stint,” he added.

The 23-year-old feels no added pressure despite competing for the most successful team on the grid, but is eager to repay the faith of those who made the deal happen.

“It’s not just Andy [Andrew Jones], you know, it’s the Smith family, it’s Triple Eight, it’s everyone involved in this program. I don’t owe it to one person, I owe it to tens of people,” said Walls.

“I don’t see myself as not a fighting chance ever, I just need to put together a good weekend and do the right things to move forward.

“I definitely want to give them something to be proud of at the end of this year.

“It’s a two-year thing, so it’s just about learning as much as possible this year and next year really coming back strong [next year].”

Having deep knowledge of Sydney Motorsport Park through driver coaching business Driving Solutions, Walls looked ahead to the opening Supercars round with optimism.

“Sydney’s not a foreign track to me, I’ve worked there quite often with Driving Solutions and I used to live in Sydney,” said Walls.

”So, I’ve done a lot of laps there, but it will be interesting in a Gen3 car. It’s obviously a very abrasive track, so dealing with the tyre deg is going to be a big learning curve for me, but I’m excited to get going.”

Objective Racing team principal Andrew Jones shared the level of excitement as Walls, eager to develop the potential shown throughout the day.

“I think it’s understandable for a young rookie coming into this championship within a group like this, to be super excited around that opportunity,” Jones told Speedcafe.

”So, for us, and probably for me in my role, providing that opportunity and connecting a lot of the operational items that we have, is massively exciting.

“With five rookies coming in, it’s probably the right time for him to be making that step.”

Formerly SCT Motorsport, Objective Racing moved from the Brad Jones Racing stable into Triple Eight for 2026.

“We’ve had the same type of program for the last five years,” he said.

“To shift the way we have is a new era for us. And so, I’m going to emulate [Walls’] excitement on a commercial, an operational, and sporting front with the potential of what this year offers us.

“We’ve got some unbelievably good people within this group. I believe [Walls] is the right talent to lead us, and our job now is to deliver on the capabilities of what we think each individual is able to achieve within this group, and make it a collective successful group.”

Walls and Objective Racing will hit the track at Sydney Motorsport Park for the official pre-season test day on Wednesday February 18, with the Dunlop Sydney 500 running from February 20-22.