The seven-time Supercars champion was among a group of four inducted on Saturday night as part of Karting Australia’s annual awards dinner at Sea World on the Gold Coast.

Whincup was honoured alongside karting legends Drew Price, Remo Luciani and David Sera, and joins fellow Supercars champion James Courtney as a Hall of Fame member.

The now Triple Eight team boss began karting at the age of seven in 1991, winning multiple state and national karting titles before stepping up to Formula Ford in 2000.

“How cool to be recognised against karting royalty, the likes of Drew Price and Remo Luciani,” Whincup said in a social media video acknowledging the accolade.

“For me, my childhood was karting. I literally grew up 40 weeks of the year racing, competing, having fun and formed some lifelong friendships which I really cherish.

“To Karting Australia, thank you. I really appreciate the recognition. I absolutely love the sport, I highly recommend the sport to anybody who asks.”

Whincup still occasionally cuts laps in karts, taking part in test days organised by Michael Patrizi of Patrizicorse.

Gold Coast-based Whincup was inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame at the 2021 Bathurst 1000, which marked his final race as a full-time driver.