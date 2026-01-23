The Bathurst-based team will field returnee Zak Best alongside second-year driver Ryan Tomsett in this year’s second tier series.

Best is back with the Anderson squad after finishing second in the standings aboard one of its Mustangs in 2023.

Anderson has also recruited tech whiz Ludo Lacroix under the title of competition director, while Will Davison will act as mentor to Tomsett.

It reunites both with the Gen2 DJR Mustang equipment, which Lacroix was the architect of during his time with the Shell-backed squad.

Lacroix has stepped back from full-time duties in the Supercars Championship this year, having spent the last two seasons with PremiAir Racing.

Anderson Motorsport confirmed the appointments via social media.

“We’re excited to officially reveal our Dunlop Super2 Series lineup as preparations ramp up for the season ahead,” read a post.

“Returning to the team is Ryan Tomsett, who will pilot the #17 DJR Mustang, alongside the return of our Super2 runner-up Zak Best behind the wheel of the #78 DJR Mustang.

“As we continue to strengthen the program, we’re also super excited to welcome Ludo Lacroix as our appointed Competition Director, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership to the team.

“In addition we’re thrilled to have Will Davison onboard as a mentor to Ryan and the team.

“The team is geared up, prepped and ready to go racing as we build towards an exciting 2026 season.”

Best’s second place finish with Anderson in 2023 marked the third-straight year in which he was runner-up in the Super2 standings.

Unable to find a full-time seat in the Supercars Championship, he was absent from the scene in 2024 before picking up a co-driver with the Blanchard Racing Team last year.