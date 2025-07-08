BMA will take over naming rights on Cam Hill’s Camaro for the Townsville event, with the car to carry ‘Safety Starts with Me’ branding.

That is BMA’s safety program, with Hill and team owner Matt Stone taking a hands-on role with a recent visit to the Peak Down mine to talk safety with senior leaders.

The tie-up will also give BMA employees the opportunity to join the MSR crew for the Townsville 500, Ipswich Super440 and Gold Coast 500 events.

“Our new partnership with the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance is one of the most exciting in our team’s history, and we’re really looking forward to introducing a company like them into the sport for its first taste,” said Stone.

“Cam and I recently met with many of BMA’s staff at Peak Downs Mine [in Queensland] and we were thrilled to see their knowledge and support of Supercars and sport in general.

“It will be really cool to have some of their team join us at the coal face of our racing program too, immersing them in our weekend competition, giving the winner the ultimate insight into how a Supercars team goes about its business.

“And we know that this is not only a great event to be part of, but it comes at a crucial time for Cam Hill and the #4 Camaro. We are right in the fight for a place in the top 10, so we know there’ll be lots of interest in the ‘Safety Starts with Me’ entry.”

BMA’s asset president Adam Lancey added: “At BMA, we’re focused on embedding a high-performance safety culture across our Central Queensland steelmaking coal mines and operations.

“From the pit to the pit lane, Matt Stone Racing shares our commitment to safety and celebrating the role every team member plays in keeping themselves and their mates safe.”

Hill currently sits ninth in the Supercars standings with four events remaining ahead of the first-ever Supercars Finals series.

Only drivers in the top 10 will be eligible to fight for the title during Finals.