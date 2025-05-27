The team’s application to run Crick in the August 8-10 Ipswich Super440 at Queensland Raceway is set to be assessed by the category’s Commission.

Crick already contested the Sydney Motorsport Park season-opener in the #35 wildcard entry, which is also locked in for the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Supercars has in recent years only permitted teams to field one sprint wildcard per season, alongside two enduro appearances.

Speedcafe understands MSR was granted permission pre-season to also field the #35 wildcard at Ipswich, but with its yet-to-be-confirmed endurance co-driver aboard.

That same two-driver wildcard model is being used this year by Tickford Racing, which will field Lochie Dalton in Perth and Rylan Gray in Darwin before they team up for the enduros.

MSR therefore now needs permission for Crick to become the nominated driver.

Crick, 27, wants to contest a total of four Supercars events this year as part of a diverse racing portfolio that also includes SuperUte, GT4 Australia and production car campaigns.

“We’re waiting on a Commission meeting this week to have a final sign-off, but it sounds like everyone supports it,” Matt Stone told Speedcafe of Crick’s extra outing.

“We’ll tick those last couple of boxes and then away we go.”

Stone said MSR is getting closer to locking down an enduro co-driver for Crick, filling one of the last remaining seats on the Bathurst grid.

Supercars’ return to Ipswich is already set to include one wildcard entry, with Triple Eight to deploy reigning Super2 Series winner Zach Bates.

The young gun, who will be making his main game debut, will require dispensation to also contest the Super2 Series round on the Ipswich weekend.

That, however, will only require sign-off from Supercars’ general manager of motorsport, Tim Edwards, following off-season changes to rules regarding double duties.

Previously all Super2 teams also had to approve any such move, an issue that prevented Kai Allen from substituting for Grove Racing on Saturday at the 2024 Adelaide finale.

Bates will team up with Craig Lowndes in the Supercheap Auto-backed Camaro in the Endurance Cup events following his debut at Queensland Raceway.

Matt Chahda Motorsport has also expressed an intention to run an Endurance Cup wildcard this year but opted out of an initial plan to also run the sprint round in Darwin.