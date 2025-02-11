The South Australian contested the Super2 Series in 2024 with Anderson Motorsport but said he couldn’t secure a return for 2025, despite being one of the top rookies all season.

Vidau was the leading rookie until the final round but slipped to sixth in the standings after a wretched Adelaide 500.

Having failed to secure a Super2 seat and with a Porsche 911 waiting in the wings, Vidau has decided to return to Carrera Cup.

He will compete under his own MVA Racing banner. The team made its debut at last year’s season-ending Adelaide 500 with Anthony DiMauro.

The small squad doesn’t have big ambitions. Rather, it’s about having fun.

“Last year was a tough season and we weren’t able to pull a deal together for Supercars this year,” said Vidau.

“We have the Cup car in the workshop so I thought ‘lets have a crack’ and get back to enjoying the sport and doing it for the reasons we all started doing it for.

“We’re not going there with a view of anything else but having a great time, racing the thing as hard as we can and mixing it up at the front of the field like we used to.

“It’s just me, Dad, and some young blokes – I think the average age of the team is about 23.

“We’ve got some great supporters on board and we are working on other partners for the remainder of the year.

“It’s going to be great fun and hopefully a really good way to kick off the season.”

Vidau is a proven front-runner in Carrera Cup, having won multiple races across several seasons.