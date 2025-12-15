The fan poll traditionally run by Supercars was dropped this year amid a shake-up of the awards on offer.

This week’s Pirtek Poll seeks to fill the gap with the simple question – who is your favourite Supercars driver?

Just four drivers won the official award following its inception in 2013 (there was no award in 2020).

Craig Lowndes won it the first four years, before hat-tricks for Scott McLaughlin and then Shane van Gisbergen.

Chaz Mostert’s name was added to the honour roll in 2024, a year in which he swept the Gala prizes.

Cast your vote for your favourite driver in the poll below and check back to Speedcafe next Monday for the winner.

Note: Only the 24 drivers to have contested three or more rounds as a primary driver during 2025 are listed.