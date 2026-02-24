It’s the second time Bartholomaeus has won the award, having last taken out the category in 2015.

Bartholomaeus returned to Speedcafe in 2024 where he set the pace for Supercars coverage in Australia.

The Motorsport Australia National Awards Gala were held at The Eveleigh at The Grounds in Sydney on Sunday night following the Sydney 500.

“Thanks to Motorsport Australia for including the media in this special night. This award is great recognition not only for me but for our entire team,” said Bartholomaeus.

“To our ownership group led by Karl Begg, the investment and energy that you guys have put into this over the last four years has just been incredible.

“To Andrew van Leeuwen, our editorial director, thanks for convincing me to come back for a second stint at Speedcafe, and for your ongoing support and friendship.

“And to the industry as a whole, thanks to every person who answers our calls and stops and talks to us at the racetrack.

“It’s a sport that we all love, so thank you for understanding our role in it.”

It’s the second year in a row that Speedcafe has won the major media gong, after editor Andrew van Leeuwen won the Journalist of the Year and News Story of the Year.

Van Leeuwen hailed Bartholomaeus’ industry-leading coverage.

“We are incredibly proud of Stefan and this recognition from the governing body is richly-deserved,” said van Leeuwen.

“Speedcafe leads the way for Australian motorsport news and Stefan plays an integral role in that.

“Like everything in motorsport, our business is a team effort, and having someone as talented and hard-working as Stefan setting the standard is what sets us apart from the other outlets.”

Other Australian motorsport media recognised included Brock Baldwin, who received the Photograph of the Year Award. Levi Erb was named Photographer of the Year.

Sean Lander won Best Use of Digital Media Award producing, capturing, directing, and editing the documentary ‘Drive Like A Girl’ on rally champion Molly Taylor.