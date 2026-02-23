Mostert received the medal at the Motorsport Australia Gala on Sunday night in Sydney, where he was also officially handed the Australian Touring Car Championship trophy.

According to MA, the Peter Brock medal represents ‘outstanding driver ability whilst displaying a fair and sportsperson like attitude, respect for authority, the ability to support, encourage and motivate their peers, and a willingness and capacity to promote the sport within the wider community’.

In his acceptance speech, Mostert explained that the example set by Brock in terms of fan interaction is something that has shaped his own career.

“I’m absolutely honoured to win this award,” said Mostert.

“Everyone in this room probably has a Brock story or an interaction. For me it was a long time ago, back to when I was a 12-year-old. I was racing karts at the time and had a weekend that finally didn’t [clash] to allow me to go Bathurst as a young fella and experience it for the first time.

Advertisements

“At that time I was barracking for the other brand, the Blue Oval brand, but I had a really good friend who took me there and he said, ‘we have to line up for Peter Brock, everyone here has to see Peter Brock. If you’re not going for that car, or you are, you’ve got to see him’.

“It was the first time I got to meet Peter and his [autograph] line was about three kilometres long.

“I could understand why it took so long to get to the table and meet him, because still to this day, more than any other driver I’ve ever met, he had the most amount of time for the fans.

“I stood at that table for a minute and we had a conversation back and forth, and he had people trying to rush him off to get back to go drive a race car, and all he cared about was the fans and the people who loved the sport that he loved so much.

“To this day I try my best to represent that. But he was one of a kind.”

Other winners at the Gala included WA Formula Ford and AU4 driver Jensen Marold, who took home Young Driver of the Year, rallying star Taylor Gill, who received the Sir Jack Brabham Award.

Sportscar ace Matt Campbell landed the Motorsport Australia Gold Star Award.

2025 Motorsport Australia award winners

Life Member – Ian Tate

Life Member – John Hurney

Life Member – Mike Breen

Member of Honour – Monique Connelly

Presidential Citation – Corinne East-Johnston

Australian Motorsport Official of the Year – Jacqueline Devereaux

Peter Brock Medal – Chaz Mostert

Young Driver of the Year – Jensen Marold

FIA Girls on Track High Achiever Award – Indyanna Pye

Sir Jack Brabham Award – Taylor Gill

Motorsport Australia Gold Star Award – Matt Campbell

Photographer of the Year – Levi Erb

Photograph of the Year – Brock Baldwin

Journalist of the Year -Stefan Bartholomaeus

Videographer of the Year – Hayden Farrier

Best Use of Digital Media – Sean Lander

Media Service Award – John McCredie

Media Service Award – Peter Irvine

Australian Rally Championship Outright Driver/Co-Driver – Hayden Paddon/John Kennard

Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship – Travis Robinson/Paul Currie

Side by Side (SXS) Championship Driver/Navigator – Lachlan Bailey/Michael Price

Motorsport Australia Motorkhana Championship – Corinne East-Johnson

Motorsport Australia Hill Climb Championship – Dean Amos

Motorsport Australia Khanacross Championship – Barry Nowell

Motorsport Australia Supersprint Championship – Dean Tighe

Supercars Championship – Chaz Mostert

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship – Pro – Dylan O’Keeffe

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship – Pro-Am – Rodney Jane

GT World Challenge Australia – Pro Am – Broc Feeney/Brad Schumacher

GT World Challenge Australia – Am – Renee Gracie

GT World Challenge Australia – Trophy – Gary Higgon/Matthew Stoupas

Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship – Noah Killion

Australian Formula Ford Championship – Kobi Williams

Super2 Series – Rylan Gray

Touring Car Masters – Joel Heinrich

Trans Am Series – Todd Hazelwood

Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia – Outright – Jake Santalucia

Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia – Pro-Am – Ramu Farrell

V8 SuperUte Series – David Sieders

Aussie Racing Cars Super Series – Kody Garland

GT4 Australia Series – Silver – Jacob Lawrence

GT4 Australia Series – Silver-Am – Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup – Oliver Wickham

Radical Cup Australia – Cooper Cutts

National Sports Sedan Series – Steven Tamasi

Ferrari Challenge Australasia – Trofeo Pirelli – Antoine Gittany

Ferrari Challenge Australasia – Coppa Shell – Enzo Cheng

Ferrari Challenge Australasia – Trofeo Pirelli 488 – Misho Stephan

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series – Alice Buckley

Esports Motorsport Australia GT3 Esports Championship – Kody Deith/Damon Woods

Esports Motorsport Australia Australian NASCAR Championship – Matthew Danson

Esports Motorsport Australia Logitech G Pro Invitational Championship – Jarrad Filsell