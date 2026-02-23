Mostert received the medal at the Motorsport Australia Gala on Sunday night in Sydney, where he was also officially handed the Australian Touring Car Championship trophy.
According to MA, the Peter Brock medal represents ‘outstanding driver ability whilst displaying a fair and sportsperson like attitude, respect for authority, the ability to support, encourage and motivate their peers, and a willingness and capacity to promote the sport within the wider community’.
In his acceptance speech, Mostert explained that the example set by Brock in terms of fan interaction is something that has shaped his own career.
“I’m absolutely honoured to win this award,” said Mostert.
“Everyone in this room probably has a Brock story or an interaction. For me it was a long time ago, back to when I was a 12-year-old. I was racing karts at the time and had a weekend that finally didn’t [clash] to allow me to go Bathurst as a young fella and experience it for the first time.
“At that time I was barracking for the other brand, the Blue Oval brand, but I had a really good friend who took me there and he said, ‘we have to line up for Peter Brock, everyone here has to see Peter Brock. If you’re not going for that car, or you are, you’ve got to see him’.
“It was the first time I got to meet Peter and his [autograph] line was about three kilometres long.
“I could understand why it took so long to get to the table and meet him, because still to this day, more than any other driver I’ve ever met, he had the most amount of time for the fans.
“I stood at that table for a minute and we had a conversation back and forth, and he had people trying to rush him off to get back to go drive a race car, and all he cared about was the fans and the people who loved the sport that he loved so much.
“To this day I try my best to represent that. But he was one of a kind.”
Other winners at the Gala included WA Formula Ford and AU4 driver Jensen Marold, who took home Young Driver of the Year, rallying star Taylor Gill, who received the Sir Jack Brabham Award.
Sportscar ace Matt Campbell landed the Motorsport Australia Gold Star Award.
2025 Motorsport Australia award winners
Life Member – Ian Tate
Life Member – John Hurney
Life Member – Mike Breen
Member of Honour – Monique Connelly
Presidential Citation – Corinne East-Johnston
Australian Motorsport Official of the Year – Jacqueline Devereaux
Peter Brock Medal – Chaz Mostert
Young Driver of the Year – Jensen Marold
FIA Girls on Track High Achiever Award – Indyanna Pye
Sir Jack Brabham Award – Taylor Gill
Motorsport Australia Gold Star Award – Matt Campbell
Photographer of the Year – Levi Erb
Photograph of the Year – Brock Baldwin
Journalist of the Year -Stefan Bartholomaeus
Videographer of the Year – Hayden Farrier
Best Use of Digital Media – Sean Lander
Media Service Award – John McCredie
Media Service Award – Peter Irvine
Australian Rally Championship Outright Driver/Co-Driver – Hayden Paddon/John Kennard
Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship – Travis Robinson/Paul Currie
Side by Side (SXS) Championship Driver/Navigator – Lachlan Bailey/Michael Price
Motorsport Australia Motorkhana Championship – Corinne East-Johnson
Motorsport Australia Hill Climb Championship – Dean Amos
Motorsport Australia Khanacross Championship – Barry Nowell
Motorsport Australia Supersprint Championship – Dean Tighe
Supercars Championship – Chaz Mostert
Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship – Pro – Dylan O’Keeffe
Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship – Pro-Am – Rodney Jane
GT World Challenge Australia – Pro Am – Broc Feeney/Brad Schumacher
GT World Challenge Australia – Am – Renee Gracie
GT World Challenge Australia – Trophy – Gary Higgon/Matthew Stoupas
Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship – Noah Killion
Australian Formula Ford Championship – Kobi Williams
Super2 Series – Rylan Gray
Touring Car Masters – Joel Heinrich
Trans Am Series – Todd Hazelwood
Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia – Outright – Jake Santalucia
Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia – Pro-Am – Ramu Farrell
V8 SuperUte Series – David Sieders
Aussie Racing Cars Super Series – Kody Garland
GT4 Australia Series – Silver – Jacob Lawrence
GT4 Australia Series – Silver-Am – Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall
Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup – Oliver Wickham
Radical Cup Australia – Cooper Cutts
National Sports Sedan Series – Steven Tamasi
Ferrari Challenge Australasia – Trofeo Pirelli – Antoine Gittany
Ferrari Challenge Australasia – Coppa Shell – Enzo Cheng
Ferrari Challenge Australasia – Trofeo Pirelli 488 – Misho Stephan
Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series – Alice Buckley
Esports Motorsport Australia GT3 Esports Championship – Kody Deith/Damon Woods
Esports Motorsport Australia Australian NASCAR Championship – Matthew Danson
Esports Motorsport Australia Logitech G Pro Invitational Championship – Jarrad Filsell
