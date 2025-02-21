Supercars and the current state government in WA are working towards a brand new street race near the Perth CBD, with plans for that to replace Wanneroo on the calendar from 2027 onwards.

Underpinning those plans is a $217.5 million commitment from the government to build a semi-permanent circuit in the Burswood Park area between Crown Casino and Optus Stadium.

The street race concept is not universally popular, though, with the Victoria Park council, which surrounds the Burswood precinct, voting to oppose it earlier this week.

Featured Videos

The City of Wanneroo has now pounced on that opportunity to revitalise a long-standing ‘master plan’ to expand the existing facility with a second 4.27-kilometre circuit.

According to Wanneroo mayor Linda Aitken, the funding earmarked for the street circuit should be redirected to Wanneroo Raceway.

“We already have the best circuit in WA that caters to a wide range of motorsports, and with the support of the state government, we can maximise its potential and make Western Australia a destination for motorsport events from all over the world,” said Aitken.

“Revitalising Wanneroo Raceway to bring it back to its former glory would serve to boost tourism, grow local business and employment opportunities and expand recreation and entertainment options for locals.

“In light of Victoria Park’s community and council pushback on the state government’s plans to bring a race track to Burswood, we urge the State to redirect that investment into Wanneroo Raceway.

“Wanneroo Council and the state government are on the same page when it comes to enhancing the motorsport industry in WA and I am confident that by working together, we could achieve fantastic outcomes.”

The jostling for funding comes ahead of a state election in WA early next month.

How the outcome of the election could affect the street race plans is unknown given the opposition has not made its position public.