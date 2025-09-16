The order is set off the back of the 500-kilometre race at The Bend with some surprising movement this late in the season.

At the very top there is no movement, with Triple Eight still leading from Grove Racing.

Tickford Racing was the best-scoring squad at The Bend but still sits third ahead of Walkinshaw Andretti United and Dick Johnson Racing.

Behind DJR is no longer Brad Jones Racing with its #8/#14 alliance. Instead it’s Team 18, the newly-minted General Motors homologation squad now sixth in the order.

Matt Stone Racing has also jumped BJR in the order, the last-placed finish for Andre Heimgartner and Declan Fraser at The Bend dropping the Albury team to eighth.

Another team to move forward after The Bend is Erebus Motorsport, which leapfrogged PremiAir Racing for ninth in the standings.

BJR’s second pair (#12/#96) sit 11th, just ahead of Blanchard Racing Team.

There are three wildcard entries for the Bathurst 1000 – the MSR and Triple Eight entries will share a pit boom while Tickford Racing also has an additional entry.

Supercars teams’ championship standings after Round 9