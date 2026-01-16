The team has continued a tradition of allowing its drivers to chose their own numbers, with Jayden Ojeda selecting #31 and Declan Fraser #777.

PremiAir also ran #31 in recent years for James Golding, while Ojeda raced under Richie Stanaway’s #62 when replacing the Kiwi for the final two events of 2025.

“The #31 was my number all through karting, from my first race to my last race,” Ojeda explained.

“To have the opportunity to use it for my first full-time season in Supercars is awesome, and [choosing numbers] certainly gives us drivers a feeling of ownership for our race cars.

“I initially chose the #31 as I was born on the 31st of July. Now it reminds me of all of the memories of times spent with my family through karting, and the journey we have travelled to arrive to where we are today.”

Fraser meanwhile returns to the triple digit number he used to win the Super2 Series in 2022.

“After that I even had it tattooed on my body! Clearly, it is something pretty close to me now,” Fraser said.

“While personally significant for that reason, it is a very cool number in and of itself, and given that it is one that is relatively rare in Supercars, I am pretty stoked to be able to play a part in bringing it back to the grid.”

PremiAir Racing team owner Peter Xiberras is eager to get the season underway at Sydney Motorsport Park next month.

“I have always liked to give my drivers the chance to choose their own race numbers, as I think it gives them that sense of ownership and a connection with their car right from the outset,” Xiberras said.

“It has been a very busy off-season as we look to ensure we can launch into our fifth Supercars season in the best way possible.

“The first round of 2026 will be here before we know it, and we are heading to Sydney with big goals in mind for the year ahead.”

PremiAir Racing is this year being led by Triple Eight founder Roland Dane, who officially began his tenure as team principal on January 1.