Supercars is set to add to South Island venue to its existing North Island fixture at Taupo International Motorsport Park in a long-awaited maiden NZ double-header.

The events are expected to be held on consecutive weekends and signal an expansion of the calendar to 14 rounds.

Supercars’ announcement declared Ruapuna will undergo a multi-million dollar upgrade ahead of its first event at the venue.

Ruapuna, also known as Euromarque Motorsport Park, is run by the Canterbury Car Club, which announced a 10-year strategic plan for upgrades earlier this year.

That includes a new pit lane complex complete with corporate suites, race control building and a supporter’s lounge facility featuring a motorsport museum.

Among other plans are upgrades to safety barriers and kerbing and a resealing of the circuit itself.

The latest video render outlining the plans is also a call for help with funding the project, welcoming donations through the club’s website.

At the time of the Supercars event announcement, New Zealand Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the club had raised close to $1 million.

Leading Kiwi Supercars star Ryan Wood noted ahead of the Supercars announcement that the venue needs upgrades.

“It’s a good track, I think it will suit our cars,” said the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver when asked about the facility by Speedcafe.

“I think it will be an eye-opener to be honest when you go there if it’s in the same state it’s in at the moment.

“It does need some work, and everyone knows that, but it’s good for the car club and what they do down there.”

The required safety upgrades for Supercars competition are expected to be the first completed.