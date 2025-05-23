As long expected, the series will double its presence in NZ for the first time with an unprecedented points-paying double-header.

Ruapuna, near Christchurch, has got the nod for the second round, which will sit alongside current North Island home, Taupo.

As part of the landmark deal, Taupo has also been locked in for the next three years.

Ruapuna, meanwhile, will undergo a multi-million dollar upgrade before hosting Supercars for the first time next year.

While referenced as a ‘double-header’ in the announcement, it isn’t entirely clear whether the events will take place on back-to-back weekends – although Supercars CEO Shane Howard did hint at a “two-week celebration of Kiwi motorsport”.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for Supercars and for fans across New Zealand,” said Howard.

“We’ve always wanted to race in the South Island, and thanks to the commitment of the New Zealand Government, ChristchurchNZ, Christchurch City Council and the incredible work of the Canterbury Car Club, that dream will become a reality from 2026,” Howard said.

“Christchurch is a motorsport city, and Ruapuna is a circuit with huge potential. This is a passionate community with a proud history, and we are thrilled to bring Supercars to the South Island for the first time.

“Since Supercars’ first visit to New Zealand in 2001, more than 2.3 million fans have attended championship events across the country and we’re thrilled to be bringing a second event to the country that makes up 20 per cent of our total audience.

“We know what Supercars means to New Zealanders. This is going to be a two-week celebration of Kiwi motorsport that will rival any on our calendar.”

According to the Canterbury Car Club, which operates Ruapuna and has already raised nearly $1 million for upgrades, the deal is a dream come true.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Ruapuna join the Supercars calendar,” said president Lewis Low.

“This is a dream come true for our club and for motorsport fans right across the South Island. It’s the result of years of hard work from our dedicated volunteers and supporters, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Supercars to our home.

“Ruapuna has a proud grassroots heritage, and this investment will help us transform the venue into a world-class facility that can deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, teams and drivers alike.”

Taupo owner Tony Quinn welcomed the news, despite it meaning his own Highlands Park circuit missed out on the second event.

“Locking in Supercars until 2028 is a huge vote of confidence in what we’ve built at Taupo,” said Quinn.

“From day one, we’ve wanted to make this one of the best motorsport experiences in the Southern Hemisphere, and Supercars has been a huge part of that vision.

“The feedback from fans, teams, and drivers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re only just getting started.

“With Taupo and now Ruapuna on the calendar, New Zealand’s motorsport scene is stepping onto the world stage like never before.”