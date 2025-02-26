Story contracted a virus during a trip to the United States in late January and was admitted to hospital on February 8.

In an update posted to social media this morning, Story revealed he’s due to return home today and continue with the next stage of recovery.

“So, after an ambulance ride, resuscitations, intensive care, pneumonia, pleural effusion, lung abscess, sepsis, hypoxia, dehydration, PICC lines, IVs, antibiotics, transfusions, surgeries, CTs, X-rays and everything in between, I’m finally getting out of hospital today!” he wrote.

Featured Videos

“Turns out that 18 days in here is enough for me… Enormously grateful to the best doctors, nurses and staff in Brisbane for saving my life, to my family, close friends and everyone who has been kind enough to offer me support and well wishes.

“Recovery proper starts now – further proof that sometimes it is better to be lucky than good!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Story (@formularyanstory)

Story’s health struggle meant he missed the start of the team’s new era at the weekend’s Sydney 500 and is again expected to be absent from the Australian Grand Prix next month.

Dick Johnson and wife Jill also skipped the Sydney event after contracting a virus in the US, where the former was given the Spirit of Ford Award at Ford Performance’s season launch.