Chassis WR27, which Wood took to a first career Supercars win in Perth last month, has been listed online with Lloyd Auctions.

This is the latest in a series of chassis auctions for WAU, with the car that Chaz Mostert will race for the remainder of this season (WR28) already sold.

“This car will go down in Australasian motorsport history, as the car that Ryan Wood drove to his first Supercars Championship race win, race podium and pole position,” reads the listing.

“Bidders will not only be able to buy Ryan’s ride through this pre-sale, the package includes the Gen3 race V8 engine which Ryan and Jayden Ojeda will race to win at the 2025 Bathurst 1000.

“Race it, display it, put it in a collection, it’s ready for whatever one lucky owner desires.

“This auction is a pre-sale, with delivery at the completion of the 2025 Supercars Championship, which also means that there are plenty of opportunities for more wins to be added to its growing list of achievements, maybe even a Bathurst 1000 win… so imagine watching your car win the Great Race!

“Chassis WR027 was debuted at the 2023 Supercars Championship opening round, the Newcastle 500 and was the very car Ryan debuted in the 2024 Supercars Championship.

“In front of his home crowd, Ryan collected his first podium at Taupo International Motorsport Park during Race 8 of the 2025 Supercars Championship.

“He then went on to take his first ever pole position and race win in Supercars and with Walkinshaw Andretti United, two rounds later, in Race 14 at Carco Raceway Perth.

“With Ryan only at the beginning of his career, there is plenty more achievements to come for the young Kiwi.

“The car will come in running condition [and] in a 2025 Supercars Championship Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing #2 livery of the owner’s choice.”

The auction is set to run for the next 30 days – bid via this link.