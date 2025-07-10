Mostert debuted a new chassis, WR29, at the first round this season at Sydney Motorsport Park and has been using it ever since.

For this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500, however, he will switch back to WR28, the chassis he used for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

According to WAU, the decision is a forward thinking move that will allow WR29 – its newest Gen3 chassis – to be converted into a Supra, likely as a spare car for next season.

The team remains committed to building two dedicated Supras to start the 2026 season, rather than racing converted Mustangs.

The chassis switch follows a patchy run of form from Mostert, with Ryan Wood often the best-performing WAU driver at the Tasmania, Perth and Darwin rounds.

WAU will spearhead Toyota’s entry to Supercars next year as homologation team, with Brad Jones Racing also set to field Supras.