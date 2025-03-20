The Triple Eight co-driver will trek across the ditch for a one-off drive in the local SuperV8s class on the Taupo Super440 undercard.

He will jump aboard one of the famous ex-NZV8 Camrys run by Richards Team Motorsport, a car once raced by now-Triple Eight race engineer Martin Short.

Until recently the car was powered by a 540-horsepower TRD quad cam V8 plucked from a Daytona Prototype.

However it was recently converted to a NASCAR-spec TRD V8 pumping out 780 horsepower at the rear wheels which, along with some lightening work, should make it a formidable weapon.

According to Pye there were three major factors that compelled him to take the NZ drive – intrigue in the car, a love of the Taupo circuit and the chance to bank crucial pre-enduro miles before he partners Will Brown in the #1 T8 Camaro.

“I’m really excited to head back to New Zealand, a lot of our Apex Hunters [United podcast] listeners are from from ‘Kiwiland’ and when the opportunity came up to race at the Supercars in a support category I jumped at it,” Pye told Speedcafe.

“The car is cool. It’s very unique in that Martin Short raced the car back in the Super Tourer days.

“They’ve pretty much added 200 horsepower to the thing with the NASCAR engine. It should be great fun.

“Nick [Richards] and the team from RTM came forward and offered me the drive and I jumped it because it’s a challenge to get enough miles before the Supercars enduros. This is a great chance to get a full weekend under my belt in a car that’s similar to the Supercar.

“It’s also a track that I’ve love, I raced there in Toyoyta Racing Series.

“My priority is to try and win Tailem Bend and Bathurst so to get miles in a car like this ticks all of the boxes, really.”

SuperV8s replaced TCR Australia on the Taupo undercard earlier this month.

The Taupo Super440 takes place on April 11-13.