The category has released the track schedule for the April 11-13 event, which is the third round of the season and the first of five to be run to its new Super440 format.

Super440 consists of two 120km Saturday races followed by a 200km feature on the Sunday.

The full Taupo Super440 schedule confirms three local support categories: Central Muscle Cars, Toyota 86 and Super V8s.

SuperV8s is an all-comers V8 class featuring modified V8 SuperTourer and NZV8 machinery, as well TA2 cars.

It has been added as a replacement for TCR Australia, which last month withdrew from its slot and will instead visit One Raceway, located near Goulburn, New South Wales, in June.

Last year’s Taupo event featured four supports, with Formula Ford and Carrera Cup Australia featuring alongside Central Muscle Cars and Toyota 86s.

2025 ITM Taupo Super440 track schedule (all times NZST)