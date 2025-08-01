Robertson was Porsche Australia’s sporting and technical manager between 2015 and 2021, before stints at Supercars squads Grove Racing and PremiAir.

He opted to leave PremiAir in May, triggering the Peter Xiberras-owned team’s poaching of Matt Stone Racing manager Pete Vale.

Robertson returns to Porsche in a consulting role focused on race meeting technical compliance and support, working alongside current sporting and tech manager Jesse Hammond.

“I’ve had long ties to Porsche and it’s going to be good to be back in the paddock with people I know and a product I’m very familiar with,” said Roberston.

“I left the Supercars world to slow down a little bit and then focus on building my contract business and this has been a well-timed opportunity, I think for both of us.

“There’s a great crew working at Porsche Motorsport and my role will be to support the competitors and the customers and instil even more confidence in the product we have, and to help verify the good work that has already been done.

“I’m looking forward to working with Craig and the team moving forward.”

Porsche Australia’s senior motorsport manager, Craig Nayda, welcomed Robertson’s return.

“Stephen’s experience in the championship and his knowledge of both the Type 992 GT3 Cup Car and the teams involved means he will be able to fit straight into his role commencing at Queensland Raceway next week,” he said.

“His addition to our team adds technical depth and allows us to better provide a service to our customers, teams and drivers to ensure the championship operates at the level expected.

“We welcome Robbo back to the Porsche family as we continue to showcase the premier one-make category in Australia.”