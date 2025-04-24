Vale is believed to have resigned earlier this week and is finishing up duties with MSR today ahead of a move to PremiAir Racing.

“Matt Stone Racing farewells Pete Vale,” read a statement from MSR.

“Today is Pete Vale’s last day with the team. We want to thank him for his contributions to MSR over the past three years. Thanks Pete!

“Matt Stone will be assuming the position of Team Principal, as we look to further bolster our engineering department, rather than directly replacing the role.

“This provides the team with the opportunity to bring forward department expansions that had been planned for 2026.”

Vale joined Gold Coast-based MSR in 2022 following a four-year stint in Albury with Brad Jones Racing.

Get the news direct to your inbox with the Speedcafe daily newsletter: Subscribe Here

The veteran’s resume includes a near 30-year stretch in Formula 1, working for Lotus, McLaren and Williams.

Although Vale’s next move is yet to be confirmed, it’s understood he’s headed to fellow Gold Coast team PremiAir.

PremiAir recently recruited a CEO, Gwyn Dolphin, and currently counts owner Peter Xiberras as its team principal.