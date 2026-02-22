A wheel was seen parting company with Jayden Ojeda’s Camaro as the rookie went to leave his pit box amid a frenzy of pit activity under an early Safety Car.

The wheel bumped into the side of Zach Bates’ Matt Stone Racing Camaro before coming to rest.

Stewards reviewed the vision and applied the standard penalty for breaching a rule requiring crews to have all equipment and parts “under the complete control”.

“The vision showed that the car controller dropped Car 31 during its Pit Stop before the rear right wheel was secured to the hub as a result of which the wheel left the Car and rolled towards the fast line colliding with the side of another Car,” read the report.

“The Team acknowledged the breach. The Stewards impose a penalty consistent with previous breaches of a similar nature.”

Ojeda had been the top rookie in Friday night’s race with a 13th place finish and was holding down the same position ahead of the pit stop in Race 2.

“Unfortunately, we had a small error during the pit stop and rolled out with three wheels, which obviously isn’t ideal,” he recounted.

“It all happened pretty quickly and from there we were on the back foot.

“Our only real option was to hang out and hope for a Safety Car once the field had cycled through their stops, to try and get back onto the lead lap, but it just never came.

“That was really the only opportunity we had in the second half of the race.

“Even so, the car felt quick and strong in the first stint and again at the end when I could push on the used tyre.”

Ojeda lost a lap courtesy of the pit incident and finished 22nd.