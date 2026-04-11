The weather system that led to the cancellation of Sunday’s action has also triggered an expedited travel plan to the South Island.

Teams are working into the night to pack the 40 foot shipping containers that carried their cars and equipment across the Tasman.

A fleet of trucks will have the entire grid of 24 cars out of the facility by 5am Monday – approximately 12 hours after the finish of the 200km race.

Supercars plans to have the cars aboard the ferry to the South Island later on Monday ahead of next weekend’s inaugural Christchurch Super440.

Event staff are also busy tonight packing down the remainder of the temporary infrastructure at Taupo following the shortened two-day event.

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Supercars announced at midday that Sunday’s already revised track schedule would not go ahead following the official declaration of a state of emergency.

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Photos: InSyde Media / Rhys Vandersyde