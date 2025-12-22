The deal ensures the Anton De Pasquale-driven #18 Chevrolet Camaro will continue to sport the company’s brands Dewalt and Cub Cadet.

Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt hailed the partnership, which started with minor sponsorship before taking over a full car in 2019, initially through IRWIN Tools.

“Stanley Black & Decker has been part of Team 18’s journey for more than a decade now, and this extension means a great deal to everyone in our organisation,” he said.

“To reach 12 years together speaks volumes about the strength of the relationship and the value we’ve built over that time.

“2025 was a breakthrough season for our team, and to have DEWALT and Stanley Black & Decker commit to the next phase of our story, especially as we step into the Chevrolet Racing homologation role, gives us enormous confidence heading into 2026 and beyond.”

De Pasquale finished eighth in the 2025 drivers’ championship while Team 18 was fifth in the teams’ standings, a five-place jump over the previous year.

“2025 was a really special season for me personally and for everyone at Team 18,” he said.

“Coming into a new environment, we set some big goals together, and to deliver three podiums, consistent front-row pace and finish eighth in the championship shows just how much work went in behind the scenes.

“What I’m most proud of is the consistency we built across the year and the way the team continued to lift its level.

“To help drive Team 18 to its best-ever teams’ championship finish and into the Finals Series was hugely rewarding, and it’s something we can really build on.”

It’s expected, but not yet confirmed, that the #20 David Reynolds Team 18 Camaro will take on major backing from Snowy River Caravans next year.

That is expected to result in James Courtney co-driving with Reynolds in the Enduro Cup, leaving Lee Holdsworth to move into De Pasquale’s car.