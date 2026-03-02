The event will be held from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday March 28 at Team 18’s Mount Waverley headquarters.

Lowndes has been a mainstay of the Supercheap Auto Wildcard program since 2022, mentoring drivers such as Declan Fraser, Zane Goddard, Cooper Murray, and Zach Bates.

Former Carrera Cup star and current Super2 driver Bayley Hall joins Lowndes for 2026, the first time the wildcard entry will be run by Team 18.

“I’m really excited to continue my partnership with Supercheap Auto and to keep building what we’ve created with the wildcard program,” Lowndes said.

“A big part of that is mentoring the next generation of drivers and helping give them a platform to shine, which is something I really enjoy being part of.

“To now continue that journey with Team 18 makes it even more exciting. Launching the 2026 Supercheap Auto Camaro here in Melbourne and inviting the fans to come down, see the car up close and spend some time with us is always special.”

Hall is set to contest the Ipswich Super 440 as a solo entry before partnering Lowndes at The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

“To be part of this program with Craig is something I’m incredibly grateful for, and unveiling the car in front of the fans makes it feel very real,” Hall said.

“Ipswich will be a big moment for me running solo, and then teaming up with Craig for The Bend and Bathurst is what every young driver dreams about. I can’t wait to see the finished livery and kick the year off properly at the launch.”

Fans attending the event will also have the opportunity to meet Team 18 primary drivers Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds, alongside enduro co-drivers Lee Holdsworth and James Courtney.