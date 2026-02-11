The Tickford Racing ace wore the Perkins tribute during the Sandown 500 last year as part of the latest Castrol throwback livery.

Randle has now elected to take the increasingly rare step of putting the helmet on the market to raise money for Victoria’s Country Fire Authority.

Both the helmet and a limited edition print signed by Randle and Perkins are currently open to bidding via the Lloyds website with all proceeds to go to the CFA.

The auctions close on February 27.

“It’s already been a pretty hard summer for a lot of Victorians with the intense bushfires and I just wanted to try and help out in some small way,” Randle told Speedcafe.

“All proceeds will going towards the CFA to help them out. We know it’s been a tough slog for the CFA over this period; they’ve been doing amazing work for a long time.

“Whatever the helmet can raise – the more the better obviously – but no matter what it raises, it will be great to give back to the community and the CFA.

“Thanks to Lloyds for putting it up on their website. Get online and start bidding and grab something really cool.”

