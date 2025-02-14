The famous Ford team will utilise its Super2 talent to run a third main game entry this season across two single-driver events and the enduros.

The talent in question is Lochie Dalton and Rylan Gray who will get a sprint outing each before teaming up for the long-distance races.

Dalton, who made a wildcard start for Tickford in Sydney last year, will make his solo appearance at the Perth round in early June.

Gray will then make his main game debut at Hidden Valley.

Dalton and Gray will then team up in a third Tickford Mustang for the endurance races at The Bend and the Bathurst 1000.

“Giving young drivers the opportunity to gain experience at the highest level is something we’re passionate about at Tickford Racing,” said CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“Lochie and Rylan have both shown great potential in Super2, and stepping up as wildcard entries in the main game is the perfect next step in their development.

“We saw what Lochie was capable of when he made his wildcard debut last year, and adding Rylan into the mix for 2025 makes this an even more exciting program.

“Competing in both Super2 and the enduros will be a massive challenge, but we believe in their talent and can’t wait to see what they can achieve.”

Both drivers welcomed their chances to perform on the Supercars stage.

“I’m keen for another crack at the main game, kicking things off in Perth before teaming up with Rylan for the enduro season,” said Dalton.

“I can’t thank the team enough for giving me and my little mate a shot in the big leagues. It’s going to be a huge challenge, but I’m ready to take it on.”

Gray added: “I’m stoked to be stepping up into the main game and to be teaming up with Lochie for the enduros. We’ve got a great relationship, and I’m looking forward to sharing a seat with him.

“It’s a massive opportunity, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”