When the Supercars powerhouse announced its defection to Ford last year it did so with an interesting centrepiece – a fully branded Mustang.

What made it interesting was that T8 was still technically the GM homologation team at the time, with Ford borrowing a spare Mustang from Blanchard Racing Team to wrap in the T8 livery.

That unique launch event is now being celebrated by Authentic Collectables which this year joins T8 as its model car partner.

The launch Mustang is now in stock in 1:18 as a die cast model with opening components, including bonnet and doors, and incredible detail from the engine bay to the rear wing.

It is available now with pieces limited to 888 worldwide.

Order via this link.

Speedcafe has a paid partnership with Authentic Collectables