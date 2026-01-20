While Supercars is yet to confirm details of the long-mooted shake-up, sources indicate Neil Crompton’s reign as the voice of the sport has come to an end.

Crompton is set to lose his lead caller role amid returned Supercars chief and former TV executive James Warburton’s push to refresh the coverage.

It remains unknown whether the ousted Crompton will take up an offer to remain involved in the telecasts at selected events or depart the team entirely.

Speculation abounds that Warburton’s ambition to give the coverage a fresh sound may also involve Crompton’s long-time co-caller Mark Skaife moving out of the commentary box.

The commentary positions are the tip of an iceberg of TV changes that include a switch of production partner from Gravity Media to NEP, requiring a major behind-the-scenes upheaval.

Supercars will launch its 2026 season with a media event at NEP Studios in Sydney on February 17th in the lead-up to that weekend’s season-opening Sydney 500.

The series is still putting the finishing touches on its new-look TV team just a month out from the first race amid widespread intrigue over its plans.

As previously reported, Garth Tander is poised to take up a commentary role following his retirement from co-driving and a lengthy TV apprenticeship in various supporting positions.

Recent full-time driving retirees James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom are also set to be part of the TV team, adding younger voices to a cast that will continue to include popular veteran Mark Larkham.

That still leaves the question as to who will anchor the commentary, with efforts to recruit talent from National Rugby League coverage – including Fox Sports’ Dan Ginnane – appearing to have fallen flat.

Existing support callers Chad Neylon, Matt Naulty and Richard Craill are logical candidates for lead Supercars duties and could yet share the microphone across the 14 rounds.

Matt White has also been linked to a potential Supercars commentary return, although a recent announcement confirming his appointment at Seven detailed only news, NRL and cricket roles.

This year is the first under a new rights deal between Supercars and its broadcast partners Fox Sports and Seven, with the latter to televise five of the 14 events.

Seven is thought to be scaling back investment in its own TV talent in line with its reduced number of live events, leaning more heavily into the Supercars Media-supplied product.

The biggest change though will be Crompton, who has been a prominent part of the Supercars commentary team since retiring from driving at the end of 2002 and first appeared on broadcasts as far back as the early 1980s.

Reports last year that Crompton could be on the outer at Supercars were met with a strong response from fans, including the establishment of an online petition urging the sport to retain him.