Key commentary changes are on the cards, while an impending switch of broadcast production partner is likely to have far-reaching impacts on the look and feel of the coverage.

The first real commentary clue came at the weekend’s Sandown 500 with news Garth Tander has retired from Enduro Cup co-driving duties.

What was left unsaid is that Tander is poised to make a long-mooted move into a full-time commentary role following an apprenticeship as an analyst and pit reporter.

Tander is just one piece of the puzzle amid Supercars’ efforts to give its broadcasts fresh energy under the direction of returned CEO and former TV executive James Warburton.

Supercars is not commenting on potential changes as it works through the process, with final decisions and confirmations unlikely until after the current season.

However, speculation is mounting that long-time lead caller Neil Crompton will step back, while co-commentator and Fox Sports favourite Mark Skaife may have a re-profiled role.

Crompton and Skaife have been the lead voices of the sport since retiring from driving in 2003 and 2009 respectively, while the former’s TV involvement stretches back to the early 1980s.

Retiring champion driver James Courtney is expected to play a major part in the new-look broadcasts and could also feature alongside Tander in commentary at non-enduro events.

The inclusion of Courtney is likely to come through an expansion to three commentators – a structure not possible under current deals with key talent.

A move to three voices in the commentary box for support races has been a notable experiment in recent events.

Just who will become the new voice of the sport is unclear, with existing support commentators Matt Naulty, Chad Neylon and Richard Craill all said to be under consideration.

Naulty and Neylon have both trialled in the commentary box during Supercars sessions this season, while Craill stars alongside Tander in the Supercars-run Bathurst 12 Hour broadcast.

Supercars is also said to have searched beyond the sport for a new lead voice, with a leading NRL figure targeted, but may end up rotating the position.

Changes are also likely in supporting roles, with Mark Winterbottom tipped to be part of the mix following cameos earlier this year at Warburton’s direction.

Supercars has meanwhile concluded an extensive review of the broadcast’s production and undertaken a ‘Request for Proposal’ process.

The championship’s in-house Supercars TV arm is a lean operation with much of the key infrastructure and staff required to produce the broadcasts provided by Gravity Media.

However, Speedcafe believes the production partner deal is set to be awarded to Gravity’s arch-rival NEP, which is a key player behind Seven’s AFL coverage.

That could result in changes to various elements of the broadcast including in-car cameras and use of team radio. Gravity is also behind the current review system used by race officials.

The changes are all part of Warburton’s plan to rejuvenate the way the sport is conveyed to the public through broadcast, media and marketing.

Supercars last week announced fresh appointments to chief marketing and communications roles, with both signings having previously worked alongside Warburton at Seven.

Warburton in September trumpeted a new four-year broadcast deal with Fox Sports and Seven, valued at around $50 million per season.