Incoming Supercars CEO James Warburton confirmed at the Perth Super440 that a new rights deal is “effectively done”, with an announcement to follow once contracts are finalised.

That’s understood to include renewals with both Fox Sports and free-to-air partner Seven, which Warburton was the CEO of from 2019-2024.

Warburton also affirmed that Supercars is set to continue producing the broadcasts through its own TV arm, Supercars Media.

Supercars Media is a relatively lean operation with key infrastructure and staff provided on contract. The bulk comes through Gravity Media in a deal that is also up for renewal.

Warburton explained that a review of Supercars’ TV operations was commissioned by the RACE board before opening tenders.

“That’s a lot of cost, that infrastructure,” Warburton said.

“Satellites, technology, in-car cameras… that’s your biggest cost. The wiring, the track, the electrics, the camos (camera operators) and all that.

“So, we’ll be running an RFP (Request for Proposal), because that [contract] expires with the cycle of the rights. We’ll be running the facilities tender.

“[There’s also cost] in people and traveling people, who they are, which talking heads and all that stuff, which of course we’ll review.

“But that kit and that infrastructure, that’s where the money is. And it’s a big number.”

Warburton underlined the need to keep up with the latest technologies to ensure cost efficiencies, pointing to recent use of drones instead of helicopters in the broadcast.

“Does technology make the in-car camera system cheaper? Because that’s quite an expensive piece,” he added, noting there are 150 in-car cameras in use.

“That’s the type of RFP that we’re doing and that’s the review that the board are about three quarters of the way through.”

Mention of a separate review into the on-air talent will be of most interest to fans amid calls for a shake-up to the long-held commentary team.

Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife have shared the commentary box for over 15 years, while other talents – including broadcaster Chad Neylon and driver Garth Tander – wait in the wings.

Warburton is known to have been behind the last-minute addition of Mark Winterbottom to the Perth broadcast as he looks to introduce fresh perspectives.

Asked if that is a sign that a wider shake-up is brewing for 2026, Warburton said: “I wouldn’t say shake-up. I just think that we need pathways for our stars.

“That’s always been the way in which we’ve worked in the past, whether it’s Lowndsey (Craig Lowndes), Garth Tander, [James] Courtney, Winterbottom…

“They are great examples of well-known drivers that are slightly younger that can actually bring a different feel to things. Obviously, that will be a focus for ‘26 and beyond.”

The fact Supercars produces the TV broadcasts that are fed to Fox Sports and Seven means the race telecasts and associated shows rarely dive deeply into controversial topics.

While a move away from a ‘state media’ approach is seen by some as one that could help grow the sport, Warburton says the current model suits the broadcasters.

“If you wanted a broadcaster to do it, I think it’s a very difficult thing to do because it is literally a full-time job for a whole crew,” he said.

“Broadcasters are trying to simplify production, which you’ve seen in terms of people working remotely, not being at [sporting] grounds and those types of things.

“I think what it does is it ensures the quality of what we do, certainly [it services] our commercial sponsors. We’ve got to make sure the product is where it needs to be.”