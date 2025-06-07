Fox Sports is set to continue as the primary Supercars broadcaster, sharing the rights with the Seven Network as the free-to-air partner.

While not explicitly naming Fox Sports and Seven, Warburton says the terms of the deal are already agreed, with an announcement to follow once contracts are finalised.

“It’s effectively done, and it’s really just at that contracting, legal stage,” Warburton told media at the Perth Super440.

“Hopefully [it] will be announced once everything’s signed. Everything’s agreed, it just hasn’t been contracted. Once it’s signed, we’ll be able to make the announcement.”

That announcement is likely to come after July 23, which is Warburton’s official start date back at Supercars.

One detail that was confirmed is that the free-to-air model will be similar to the current deal, with a handful of entire events earmarked for free, live coverage, rather than splitting across odd Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season.

As well as retaining the current partners, Supercars will continue to operate its own Supercars Media business and be in control of the on-screen product.

That is despite an ongoing independent review into the Supercars Media side of the business.

According to Warburton, the ‘state media’ approach isn’t one that holds Supercars back in any way.

“If you move broadcaster, or you want a broadcaster to do it, it’s a very difficult thing to do because it is literally a full-time job for a whole crew,” he said.

“And I think broadcasters are trying to simplify production, which you see in terms of remote working people not being at grounds, those types of things.

“So I think want it does is it ensures the quality of what we do. And then we’ve got to make sure the product is where it needs to be.”

Warburton returns to Supercars after a stint leading Seven West Media.