At the launch for the Repco Bathurst 1000 in Sydney, Supercars announced some details of the new agreement.

Every round of Supercars will be broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo Sports.

The live and free-to-air on the Seven Network and 7plus include – but are not limited to – the season opener, the Bathurst 1000, the Gold Coast 500, and the Adelaide Grand Final.

Speedcafe understands more details on the free-to-air agreement are still to be decided with Supercars team owners set to be briefed this week.

Traditionally, the Townsville 500 and Darwin Triple Crown have been among the free-to-air events, but the new agreement could see that shift.

Under the previous agreement, six events were broadcast free-to-air. With the potential of a calendar expansion, Supercars has omitted from its statement exactly how many events will be on free-to-air. Although it’s expected that the amount of free-to-air events will not budge.

The value of the deal has not been made public, but Supercars labelled it a “record-breaking broadcast deal” and the Foxtel Group hailed “more races” and “more exclusivity.”

Speedcafe understands the agreement comes with greater financial and marketing incentives over the previous deal.

Foxtel Group said it would produce more than 350 hours of coverage for Kayo Sports and Fox Sports in what it said would be its biggest year yet.

Another nugget in the confirmation was that Kayo Sports and Fox Sports will broadcast Supercars in UHD, otherwise known as 4K. It would be the first time Supercars has had season-long 4K coverage.

The deal extends to the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“This is a monumental day for Supercars and our fans across Australia,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“This multi-year deal secures our future, delivers unprecedented access, and elevates how we showcase our sport.

“The agreement with Foxtel Group and Seven is not only the biggest in our history, but demonstrates the strength, popularity and future potential of our category.

“The next phase for Supercars will be among the most exciting in our history, starting in 2026 when Toyota, the world’s largest automotive brand, joins the grid.

“We’ll make our debut on New Zealand’s South Island with a spectacular Christchurch event as part of our double-header across the Tasman, introduce the new-look Finals Series, and explore opportunities for season-opening events at world-class venues.

“There’s tremendous momentum ahead, and this partnership ensures fans can experience it all live. It reinforces our position as one of Australia’s most watched and accessible sports, guaranteeing years of high-octane racing entertainment.”

Foxtel Group and Seven West Media hailed the arrival of Toyota to Supercars with its GR Supra.

The broadcasters also noted the potential of a Perth street race, slated for 2027, and the double-header in New Zealand across Taupo and Ruapuna.

“2025 marks a decade since we redefined the fan experience for Supercars,” said Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany.

“Australians love live and local sport and Supercars is certainly in the first tier of premium Australian fan experience sports.

“As Supercars shifts into an exciting new era, our Kayo Sports customers are in the driver’s seat to enjoy every moment of the Championship, with uninterrupted access to every thrilling lap.

“With Kayo Sports being home to the majority of rounds, and every single round available in stunning UHD, we are delivering Supercars fans the ultimate experience.

“Nowhere else in the world can fans access every race of F1, MotoGP, NASCAR, World Superbikes, and the beloved local Supercars series – all live – on a single streaming platform. This unparalleled line-up delivers extraordinary value for our subscribers.””

Jeff Howard, Seven West Media managing director and CEO, said the network is “passionate about motorsport”.

“We are very pleased about the new multi-year agreement, which comes at an exciting time for

Supercars, with the first Finals Series later this year, the potential Perth street circuit race and, of course, the addition of Toyota to the championship,” said Howard.

Foxtel Group has broadcast rights agreements with Formula 1, MotoGP, NASCAR, and WSBK.