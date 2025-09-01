Stewart has told his story to mark the first day of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, with the WAU squad to take part in The Long Run initiative.

The team boss revealed he was diagnosed in September last year and, having undergone an operation three months later, is on the road to recovery.

“I feel very lucky. I was diagnosed with it just before October last year and through an operation I am back, fighting and in the race,” he said.

“I’m asking you to get involved in this. This is a serious disease, and we can do it together.

“Raise the funds and also encourage men around you, when they’re over the age of 40, to get tested and keep up a six-monthly blood test.”

The Long Run is an online fitness challenge throughout September in which participants decide when and where to complete their goal.

Stewart plans to cross his 100km finish line at the September 27 Park Run at Albert Park, supported by the WAU team.

Donations are already flooding in via Stewart’s page on The Long Run website, with team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw pledging over $10,000.

You can contribute to Stewart’s fundraising efforts by clicking here.

Today meanwhile marks a major milestone for WAU with the squad to reveal the first Supercars Toyota Supra as part of the Bathurst 1000 launch. The reveal will take place at 8:30pm.

Toyota and WAU announced the manufacturer’s impending entry into Supercars last September.