The NTI-owned company has backed Wood throughout his rapid rise in Supercars as the co-naming rights backer of the #2 Mustang along with Mobil 1.

The relationship will now continue into the Toyota era with Wood to race a Truck Assist-backed Supra for his third Supercars season and beyond on what is a multi-year renewal.

“It’s incredible to have Truck Assist and NTI extend their relationship with us, they are absolutely integral to what we do, they are a huge part of our family, and have been for a long time,” said WAU CEO Bruce Stewart.

“Truck Assist’s belief in the trajectory of WAU has never wavered, they have always proudly been a part of the journey and we are excited to head into a new era in 2026.

“I think it’s important to note the commitment and support they showed in backing Ryan Wood from his rookie year.

“They believed in him as much as we did, and I’m so excited they are getting the rewards for that, with plenty more to come in the future.

“The team right around Australia, as well as their broker network are nothing short of fantastic to work with, and we are so excited about what we are going to do together into the future.

“Before you ask, yes the car looks incredible, and we can’t wait to show it off next year.”

NTI’s head of marketing Jason Kibsgaard welcomed the extension of the co-naming rights deal with Wood and WAU.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Ryan Wood and the family at Walkinshaw Andretti United,” he said.

“WAU’s collaborative culture, deep community connections and support for emerging talent align perfectly with our values and we couldn’t ask for a better ambassador for Truck Assist and NTI than Woody.

“Over the many years of our partnership, we have been strong supporters of the journey WAU have been on.

“We are proud to have been there alongside Ryan, Bruce and the team every step of the way and shared the highs and lows together.

“After a remarkable season in 2025 that culminated in a Championship win for the team, we’re looking forward to an even stronger future, and supporting and cheering on Woody behind the wheel.”

Optus is expected, although not yet formally confirmed, to continue as the co-naming rights sponsor of Chaz Mostert’s car next season.